BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,200 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 879,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $734,406.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $734,406.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,994 over the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $996,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 257,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.