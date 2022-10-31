Booking (BKNG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Booking is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2,500.00.

9/12/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,870.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,815.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,952.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Get Booking Holdings Inc alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.