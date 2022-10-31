Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,871.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,815.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,952.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,498.66.

About Booking

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

