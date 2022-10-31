Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.50 EPS.

BAH stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 771,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

