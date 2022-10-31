Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$9.03-9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.80.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.22. 10,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,056. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $110.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

