Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,383,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 308,985 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.59% of Boston Scientific worth $314,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.