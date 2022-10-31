Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 10,905 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 196,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,019,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 179,091 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.86 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

