Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $141.81 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.