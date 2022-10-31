Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.