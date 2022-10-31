Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.6% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.61.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $420.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 424.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,842,332 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

