Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 291 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

