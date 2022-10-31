Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 87 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,446,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in McDonald’s by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $273.55 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $274.81. The company has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

