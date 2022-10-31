Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Citigroup increased their price target on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,424 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 245,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $33.82 on Monday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

