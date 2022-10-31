Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $468.15. 29,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,710. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

