Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.91-$7.17 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $148.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.12. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,827,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.