Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $86.78

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 323,199 shares valued at $23,354,145. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,748,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

