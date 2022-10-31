Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $144.55

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.