Brokerages Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUNL shares. Roth Capital lowered Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $1.13 on Monday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 140.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunlight Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sunlight Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunlight Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Further Reading

