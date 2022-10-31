Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) PT at C$119.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$119.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TIH shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$103.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$124.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,525. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,525. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total value of C$30,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,216,298.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $1,179,792.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

