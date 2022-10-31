Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target at $291.90

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $313.89 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $316.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.12 and its 200 day moving average is $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,886,000 after buying an additional 211,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

