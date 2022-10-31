Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Holdings Raised by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

