Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,869 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,580,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 876,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,492,000 after acquiring an additional 581,862 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BIP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

