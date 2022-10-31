BRR OpCo LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.4% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 6,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 262,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $298.65 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

