BTS Chain Price Tops $0.0052 (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $4,164.00 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

