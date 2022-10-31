Buckhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.