Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Graco by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 71,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Insider Activity at Graco

Graco Price Performance

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG opened at $69.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

