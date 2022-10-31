Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 8,094 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $275.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

