Buckhead Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $149.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.