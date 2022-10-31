Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.81.

EQIX opened at $568.05 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.92.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

