Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $1,927,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

ELS opened at $63.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

