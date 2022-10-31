Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 159.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after buying an additional 718,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $129.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

