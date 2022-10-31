Buckhead Capital Management LLC Invests $396,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40
WD-40 Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $163.16 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WD-40 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.67%.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
