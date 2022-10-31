Buckhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.0% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.15 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.96. The company has a market capitalization of $250.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

