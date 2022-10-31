Buckhead Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $281,635,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

