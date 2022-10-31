Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.9 %

CNI stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

