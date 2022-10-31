Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

