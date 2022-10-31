Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.78. 47,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,423. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $40,043.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,259.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,942,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $3,729,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,653.9% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 170,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 160,428 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

