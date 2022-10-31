Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 1,712 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $40,043.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

