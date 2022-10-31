byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth $159,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,375,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYNO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 223,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. byNordic Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Stories

