C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $98.00.

10/7/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $123.00.

10/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.70. 70,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

