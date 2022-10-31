C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

