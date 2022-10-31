C2X (CTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,906.00

C2X (CTX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. One C2X token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, C2X has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. C2X has a market capitalization of $46.79 million and $5,906.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About C2X

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

