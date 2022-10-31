CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $324.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $300.00 to $324.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CACI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $332.29.

CACI opened at $303.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.61 and a 200 day moving average of $277.07. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of CACI International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

