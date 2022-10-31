CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $324.00 at Raymond James

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $324.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $303.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.07. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CACI International by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,903 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

