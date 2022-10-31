Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,506,000 after buying an additional 42,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.70. 18,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,770. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

