Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.24. 49,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,153. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $386.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

