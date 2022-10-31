Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $316,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $8.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $584.00. 5,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,191. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $533.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.17.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

