Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $67.40 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,476 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 15.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $67,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,237,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after acquiring an additional 594,440 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.44. 414,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,589,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

