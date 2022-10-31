Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,620 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,974 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 84,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

