Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.87 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

